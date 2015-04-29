RF Michael Saunders stroked his first hit as a Blue Jay when he singled in his second at-bat. That broke an 0-for-10 start for the former Seattle Mariner, who started the season on the disabled list. But he also struck out twice and banged into a bases-loaded double play but singled in the eighth and is 2-for-14 on the season.

CF Kevin Pillar matched his career high with three hits and also drew a walk on Tuesday. He has reached base in six of his nine plate appearances in the series at Fenway Park.

RHP Drew Hutchison was given nine runs by his offense but couldn’t make it through the fifth inning and get his third victory of the season. He allowed six runs on nine hits in four-plus innings and left with a 9-5 lead. The Blue Jays won the game, but Hutchison stayed at 2-0.

INF Ryan Goins, inserted into the starting lineup with SS Jose Reyes disabled, singled his first time up and lined an RBI triple in the fifth inning, his fourth RBI of the season. His 1-for-1 against Clay Buchholz made him 7-for-14 lifetime against the right-hander.

INF Jonathan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to replace SS Jose Reyes on the roster. The 30-year-old journeyman was batting just .190 in the minors.

RF Jose Bautista, DHing because of a sore shoulder, came in hitting .140 but had an RBI single, a walk and his fifth homer of the season. It was his 21st career homer at Fenway Park, where he has reached base in his last 17 games.

SS Jose Reyes was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 28 with a cracked left rib. The switch hitter played six games since suffering the injury batting only right-handed and had just four singles. “I’d rather take the two weeks, at least, three weeks, whatever it is and get this right, man, and come back and play the way that I play,” Reyes said.

RHP R.A. Dickey takes his fifth shot at his first 2015 win when he goes to the mound Wednesday to conclude the Jays’ three-game series in Boston. Dickey is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA so far this season. He is 6-3 with a 4.04 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox, 2-1 with a 4.13 at Fenway Park.

RHP Marco Estrada came on with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth inning and almost escaped, issuing a two-out walk. But he worked through the seventh inning and got the win. He has allowed one earned run in his last 15 appearances dating back to last season.