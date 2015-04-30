RF Michael Saunders made one dreadful throw home, actually getting an assist when 1B Edwin Encarnacion wound up with the ball and nailed Boston’s Dustin Pedroia at third. Saunders’ throw in the seventh was much better as he threw out Xander Bogaerts at the plate. He was 0-for-2 and is just 2-for-16 since coming off the disabled list, but he also walked and had reached base for a 10th straight game against the Red Sox.

C Josh Thole answered the question: When is your first hit of the season not your first hit of the season? He lined an apparent single in the second inning, but RF Michael Saunders, holding up to see if SS Xander Bogaerts would catch the ball, was forced at third. Thole went 0-for-3 and is hitless in six at-bats.

CF Kevin Pillar, who totaled five hits in the Monday and Tuesday games, moved from eighth to fifth in the batting order Wednesday night. He went 1-for-4 with a double his first time up.

DH Jose Bautista’s streak of reaching base at Fenway Park ended at 17 straight games when he went 0-for-4. Bautista, who is playing with a bad right shoulder, is batting .155.

RHP R.A. Dickey hung an 0-2 knuckleball in the third inning at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, and Boston LF Hanley Ramirez made him pay. The two-run homer was key as Dickey (0-3) failed for the fifth time to win his first game of the year. “I made a mistake to Hanley, 0-2, and it cost us,” Dickey said. “But outside of that I felt like I was pretty on point for most of the night. That’s a good lineup. You know when you’re coming into Fenway Park that you’re going to be in for a battle. And we were tonight.” Dickey also had a four-game winning streak against the Red Sox snapped.