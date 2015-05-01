RF Danny Valencia hit an RBI single in the fourth inning off Cleveland LHP T.J. House. Valencia is batting .615 (8-for-13) vs. left-handed pitchers this season.

2B Devon Travis went 0-for-4 Thursday to finish the month hitting .325. He came into the game with a chance to break Doug Ault’s club record for highest batting average by a rookie in April. Ault hit .342 in April 1977. Travis was hitting .342 at the start of play Thursday.

LHP Daniel Norris was removed from Thursday’s game after pitching three scoreless innings. The problem was his pitch count, which was at 78 after three innings. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out one. “Danny really struggled throwing strikes, but he survived it without giving up any runs,” manager John Gibbons said.

C Russell Martin has thrown out 50 percent of attempted base-stealers (10-for-20). Since the start of the 2014 season, Martin has thrown out 40.5 percent of attempted base-stealers. The Indians did not attempt a stolen base Thursday.