LHP Andrew Albers’ contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. In four starts for Buffalo, Albers was 1-3 with a 3.09 ERA. He takes the roster spot of LHP Daniel Norris, who was optioned to Buffalo.

2B Devon Travis did not play in Friday’s game due to a bruised left collarbone, the result of getting hit by a sharp groundball off the bat of OF Brandon Moss in the fourth inning of Thursday’s game. X-rays of Travis’ collarbone were negative.

LHP Daniel Norris was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo prior to the game. Norris, who started and threw 78 pitches in three scoreless innings in Thursday’s 5-1 Blue Jays victory, was 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five starts.

LHP Mark Buehrle gave up eight runs and 11 hits in less than five innings in Friday’s loss to the Indians.

INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 1. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

RHP Marco Estrada is being moved into the starting rotation, in place of LHP Daniel Norris, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. In six relief appearances, Estrada has allowed one earned run in 10 1/3 innings (0.84 ERA). He has held opposing batters to a .114 batting average.