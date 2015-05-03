FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
May 3, 2015

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

OF Dalton Pompey has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Pompey appeared in 23 games with the Blue Jays and hit .193 with two home runs and six RBIs.

RHP Scott Copeland’s contract has been purchased from Triple-A Buffalo. In four starts at Buffalo, Copeland was 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA. Copeland made his major league debut Saturday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit.

LHP Andrew Albers has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Albers was recalled from Buffalo on Friday. Albers pitched 2 2/3 innings Friday, giving up one run on one hit, with one strikeout and two walks.

OF Ezequiel Carrera’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo, and he was in the starting lineup Saturday, going 1-for-2 before being removed for a pinch hitter. In 20 games with Buffalo, Carrera hit .325 with a .407 on-base percentage and six stolen bases.

