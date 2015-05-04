RHP Drew Hutchison was staked to an early 6-1 lead Sunday in Cleveland, and, with a 6-2 lead, he was unable to get out of a six-run Cleveland fifth inning. Hutchison gave up six runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. “Not being able to get through the fifth with a four-run lead is just unacceptable,” said Hutchison.

2B Devon Travis belted his first career grand slam, in the fourth inning off RHP Trevor Bauer. It’s the first grand slam by a Blue Jays player since Colby Rasmus hit one off Pittsburgh’s Edinson Volquez on May 4, 2014.

LHP Jeff Francis pitched one-third of an inning Sunday, but still got tagged with the loss in a 10-7 loss to Cleveland. It’s Francis’ shortest outing since he pitched one-third of an inning for Colorado at Arizona, on Sept. 14, 2013.