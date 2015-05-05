RHP Miguel Castro was sent to Triple-A Buffalo option before Monday’s 3-1 win over the New York Yankees. After a sensational spring training, the 20-year-old recorded four saves in six opportunities and went 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 13 relief outings. He will be used as a starter in Buffalo to give him consistent work. After working Castro as the closer, manager John Gibbons began using him earlier in games to take some pressure off the rookie. His return to Toronto would likely be as a reliever. “If he’s going to be used in that sixth-inning role when we’re down some runs, it’s probably better off to get him consistent work and just to get him going,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said. “We’re going to look to get all of these guys back up here, back in sync, back being sharp and they’ll be back again.” Castro was demoted with RHP Scott Copeland when RHP Steve Delabar and RHP Chad Jenkins were recalled from Buffalo.

RHP Scott Copeland allowed two hits, two walks and no runs in two relief outings before being returned to Triple-A Buffalo late Sunday on option with RHP Miguel Castro. Copeland was called up for the four-game series at Cleveland where he made his major-league debut because the bullpen has been overtaxed with starters failing to go deep into games. Copeland is 2-1 with a 1.44 ERA in four starts at Buffalo. RHP Steve Delabar and RHP Chad Jenkins were called up from the Bisons.

RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday. He was assigned on option to the minors during spring training to work on a cutter to increase his effectiveness against left-handed hitters. He was promoted to provide depth in long relief, an area that has been taxed by the inability of starters to work deep enough into games. The 27-year-old was 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in four starts at Buffalo. He is 3-3 with a 3. He is 3-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 44 major-league outings. Jenkins was called up with RHP Steve Delabar after RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Scott Copeland were assigned on option to Buffalo.

OF Michael Saunders did not start Monday’s series opener against the New York Yankees after having fluid drained from his left knee earlier in the day. He was not used in Monday’s 3-1 win but could return to the starting lineup on Tuesday. Saunders had surgery on the knee in February for a torn meniscus and still experiences soreness.

RHP Steve Delabar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for Monday’s series opener against the New York Yankees. Delabar was assigned to the minors during spring training so that he could work to improve the velocity of his fastball and the effectiveness of his splitter. “Delabar has been throwing the ball very well in Buffalo,” manager John Gibbons said. “He is a big-league pitcher and belongs in the big leagues.” The 31-year-old is 13-9 with one save and a 3.72 ERA in 152 major-league games. Delabar was 2-0 with a 1.00 earned-run average in nine outings at Buffalo. He was recalled with RHP Chad Jenkins late Sunday when RHP Miguel Castro and RHP Scott Copeland were assigned to the Bisons on option.

2B Devon Travis was named American League rookie for April after batting .325/.393/.625 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. The 24-year-old, who had not played above Double-A before this season, was acquired in a trade that sent OF Anthony Gose to the Detroit Tigers in the offseason. “It’s really amazing what he’s done,” manager John Gibbons said.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his first start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Estrada, who has allowed four hits in 10 2/3 innings over six relief outings this season, is taking the spot left in the rotation after LHP Daniel Norris was demoted. He picked up the win on April 28 with three hitless relief innings at Fenway Park in an 11-8 win over the Red Sox. Last season, he was 7-6 with a 4.36 ERA in 39 games, including 18 starts, with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 71 career starts, he is 22-20 with a 4.20 ERA and, in 89 relief outings, he is 2-6 with a 4.03 ERA.