OF Michael Saunders (left knee) missed his second straight game on Tuesday and could also miss Wednesday’s game against Yankees LHP CC Sabathia. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot on Monday. That would give the knee four days of rest before he returns against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Saunders had surgery on the knee in late February.

OF/INF Danny Valencia (sprained ankle) did not play in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Yankees after spraining his ankle on the stairs leading to the clubhouse after Monday’s 3-1 win. His availability for Wednesday was not known but INF/OF Chris Colabello was called up from Triple-A Buffalo for Tuesday’s game to take his place and was 2-for-4.

INF/OF Chris Colabello had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo and started in left field in Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees, going 2-for-4 with a double. The move was made because INF/OF Danny Valencia sprained his ankle when he apparently caught his cleat on the stairs after Monday’s 3-1 win over the Yanks but has not been put on the disabled list. To make room for Colabello on the 25-man active roster, INF Jonathan Diaz was returned on option to Buffalo and to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, LHP Jayson Aquino was designated for assignment. Colabello was hitting .337/.421/.554 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 23 games for the Bisons.

INF Jonathan Diaz was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option Tuesday when INF/OF Chris Colabello had his contract purchased from the Bisons. Diaz was 0-for-5 with one RBI in four games with Toronto after being recalled from Buffalo on April 28 when SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) was put on the disabled list.

LHP Jayson Aquino was designated for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for INF/OF Chris Colabello, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Aquino was acquired from the Colorado Rockies in a trade during the offseason for LHP Tyler Ybarra. The 22-year-old was 2-2 with a 2.81 ERA at Class A Dunedin this season.

RF Jose Bautista did not start Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees but walked as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. Bautista has been used as designated hitter for his past eight starts because a sore right shoulder does not permit him to play the outfield. Manager John Gibbons said it was a matter of giving Bautista a rest and he expected him to be in the lineup on Wednesday. It also allowed 1B Justin Smoak to gain some playing time, while allowing 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion to be used as designated hitter to give him a break from playing first.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Buehrle won his first three starts of the season when the Blue Jays outscored the opposition 37-18 but has not won in his past two starts. He allowed 11 hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings last Friday in a 9-4 loss to the Indians at Cleveland. In 21 career starts against the Yankees, Buehrle is 1-14 with a 6.21 earned-run average.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-4 as designated hitter in the 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. His sixth-inning single extended his hit streak to eight games in which he is 11-for-33. He also has an eight-game hitting streak against the Yankees.

INF/OF Steve Tolleson cleared waivers and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo. Tolleson, who batted .200/.250/.400 with two RBIs in seven games with Toronto, was designated for assignment April 24. “He could end up back here,” manager John Gibbons said.