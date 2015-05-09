RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the game Friday against the Red Sox and RHP Chad Jenkins was returned on option to the Bisons. He was 1-1 with a 0.57 ERA in eight relief appearances with Buffalo, allowing six hits in 15 2/3 innings while walking five and striking out 17. This will be his first major-league experience after 175 career minor-league games, mostly as a starter. He has developed a splitter that helps him against left-handed hitters, and was converted to the bullpen, which led to an increase in the velocity of his fastball. “He’s a guy we like. ... He’s been rolling down there. ... Get ‘em while they’re hot,” manager John Gibbons said.

RHP Chad Jenkins was returned to Triple-A Buffalo on option Friday after RHP Ryan Tepera was called up. Jenkins made his only appearance for Toronto this season when he allowed two hits and one run in two innings against the New York Yankees last Tuesday. The 27-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in four starts at Buffalo.

OF Michael Saunders (sore left knee) will probably return to the lineup on Saturday. He has missed four straight games after having his left knee drained and having a cortisone shot on Monday. Manager John Gibbons said he probably could have played in Friday’s 7-0 win over Boston but wanted to keep the hot bat of INF/OF Chris Colabello in the lineup. Colabello homered.

INF/OF Danny Valencia returned to the lineup on Friday after suffering a sprained an ankle going down the stairs to the clubhouse after Monday’s game. He was 2-for-3 with an RBI and left the game for OF Ezequiel Carrera in the sixth after he jammed the ankle slightly when he was thrown out at second base. Carrera was probably was going to replace him for defensive purposes anyway.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his seventh start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. He is coming off a start last Sunday in Cleveland in which he allowed eight hits, one walk and six runs and did not factor in the decision of a 10-7 loss. His previous start was against Boston on April 29, when he allowed nine hits, five walks and six runs and was not involved in the decision as the Blue Jays won 11-8. In five career starts against Boston, he is 2-1 with a 6.04 ERA.

RF Jose Bautista (strained right shoulder) is still limited to the designated hitter role because he is unable to throw. He is improving but could be as much as a week away from throwing.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) resumed baseball activities on Friday after an MRI performed Thursday showed that his injury, which included some strained muscles in the left side, was well as the cracked rib was healing. “It was good news,” manager John Gibbons said. The injury prevented Reyes from batting left-handed and he tried batting only right-handed before going on the disabled list. He might require a rehabilitation assignment before returning to the lineup late next week. INF Ryan Goins has played excellent defensively during Reyes’ absence.

C Russell Martin was 2-for-4 with a double in Friday’s 7-0 win over the Boston Red Sox and extended his hitting streak to six games. He is batting 14-for-23 (.609) with four doubles and four homers in that span.