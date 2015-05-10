OF Michael Saunders (sore left knee) was 0-for-4 and made a good catch in left field in his return to the lineup. He had missed the previous four games after the knee was drained and he had a cortisone injection on Monday. He had surgery for a torn meniscus on the knee in late February.

2B Devon Travis had an RBI single in the seventh inning of the 7-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday to snap a 0-for-13 drought at the plate. He also reached base on an obstruction call by Boston RHP Joe Kelly on a play at first in the second inning and walked in the fourth inning on Saturday.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning. It was his fifth homer of the season and snapped a 16-game span without one. He has reached base in 11 straight games and has a hit in 10 of them. He is on a 13-for-39 roll (.333). “He’s definitely getting better,” manager John Gibbons said. “When his swing comes together, it’s a pretty swing. ... Even when he’s struggling a little bit, he strikes fear into you on the other side. Today he got a breaking ball and he smoked it. Hopefully that’s the start of something big for him. In the end his numbers are going to be where they always are.”

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his seventh start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Dickey picked up his first win of the season last Monday against the New York Yankees when he pitched eight innings, allowing three hits, three walks and one run. In his other start against Boston this season, he took a 4-1 loss at Fenway Park on April 29, allowing nine hits, no walks and four runs while striking out four. He is 6-4 with a 4.13 ERA in 17 games (11 starts) against the Red Sox.

C Russell Martin singled in the eighth inning of the 7-1 win over Boston to extend his hitting streak to seven games. After going 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, he is 15-for-27 (.555) during his streak.