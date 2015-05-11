RHP Ryan Tepera made his major-league debut Sunday when he came out for the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox and retired all six batters he faced. Tepera was a starter in the system but was converted to relief last year. “He was hot down there, he was on a nice little roll,” manager John Gibbons said. “I tell you, he’s got some easy pop on his fastball. In Triple-A, he was starting to master a cutter and it’s becoming a big pitch for him.” The 27-year-old had a 0.57 ERA in eight outings with Triple-A Buffalo and was recalled on Friday. “I‘m kind of at a loss for words actually,” Tepera said after his debut. “It was unbelievable. I’ve dreamed of this for a long time -- ever since I was a little kid. It was awesome.”

OF Michael Saunders (left knee inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday after he was 0-for-4 and played left field in Saturday’s 7-1 win over Boston. INF Steve Tolleson was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo and RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment to make room for Tolleson on the 40-man roster. Saunders had surgery to remove part of the meniscus of the left knee late in February. It was injured when he stepped on a sprinkler head on a training field while shagging fly balls. He started the season on the disabled list and returned on April 25. After he struggled in last weekend’s games in Cleveland, he had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot on Monday and did not play again until Saturday. “It’s tough,” he said. “It’s definitely feeling a little bit better than what it was in Cleveland after getting it drained. It’s gotten to the point where it was really affecting my ability to play the game. I tried to grind through it the last couple weeks or so and it’s gotten to the point where it’s affecting me. And it’s not fair to anybody -- myself or the team.” The plan is to give the knee rest.

OF/INF Chris Colabello was 3-for-4 in the 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, his third multi-hit game in the past five. He is 10-for-18 (.555) with one homer and four RBIs in the five games since he was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo.

RF Jose Bautista, who has been restricted to the designated hitter role because of a sore shoulder, was 1-for-3 with a walk in the 6-3 loss to Boston on Sunday. He has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games. After hitting .164/.325/.443 in April, he is batting .333/444/.533 in May.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-3 with a walk in the 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He has reached base in 12 straight games with a hit in 11 of them. He is 11-for-32 (.344) in May with one home run and eight RBIs.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed two home runs and six runs in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The knuckleballer failed to record a strikeout for his second straight game. He has not had a strikeout in three of his past four games. He said he is searching for the “swing-and-miss knuckleball.” Dickey, who picked his first win of the year on Monday with an eight-inning effort against the New York Yankees, is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA in seven starts this year. “I find myself in that place often at the first of the year where you’re saying if I could have one pitch back it would be a much better result,” he said.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his second start of the season on Monday when the Blue Jays open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. After making six relief appearances, Estrada made his first start of the season on Tuesday to take the spot left when LHP Daniel Norris was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Estrada allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He has faced the Orioles twice in his career for a total of two relief innings and an earned-run average of 4.50.

INF Steve Tolleson had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday after OF Michael Saunders (left knee inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list. RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment to make room for Tolleson on the 40-man roster. Tolleson, who can be used in the outfield as well as the infield, was designated for assignment when OF Michael Saunders returned from the disabled list on April 25. Tolleson cleared waivers on May 5 and was assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo, where he batted .222 (2-for-9) with one RBI in two games. In seven games with Toronto this season, Tolleson is batting .200/250/.400 with two RBIs.