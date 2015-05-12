RF Chris Colabello is another hot hitter who keeps helping the Blue Jays in the middle of the lineup. Batting sixth in Monday’s loss to the Orioles, he went 2-for-3 and upped his average to .571 thanks to a 12-for-21 start with the Jays. The bottom part of the Blue Jays’ order banged out seven of the team’s eight hits in this game, and Colabello was right there. “We’ve scored a lot of runs this year, and they’ve been a big, big part of that,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

C Russell Martin keeps showing opposing base stealers they should think carefully before deciding to run on him. He came into the game leading the American League in caught stealings, and Martin threw out 2B Steve Pearce when he tried it. Martin now has nailed 11 of 25 runners trying to steal.

RHP Marco Estrada gave up three runs on five hits in five innings Monday night in his second career start with the Blue Jays. He gave up three runs on two homers in the first inning but blanked the Orioles after that. The right-hander has had problems a few times early on and is looking for an answer. “I‘m not sure (why),” he said. “Maybe I should throw more pitches in the pen. I know because I‘m building up right now that I don’t want to use too many out there, and maybe it’s costing me a little bit.”

LF Ezequiel Carrera continued his hot hitting with two RBI doubles in Monday’s loss. Carrera now has hits in seven of the nine games he’s played in since the Blue Jays selected his contract from Triple-A Buffalo and has given a strong offense some more punch. He’s now batting .429 since joining the Jays.