May 14, 2015 / 2:24 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Ryan Goins had a season-high three hits Tuesday against the Orioles. That was one shy of his career-high set April 28, 2014, against Baltimore. Goins also scored a run.

2B Devon Travis was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday against the Orioles to get some rest, and not because of an injury, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. Travis has been one of Toronto’s most consistent hitters this season and is batting .276 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. He did serve as a pinch runner in the seventh and went 0-for-1 with a pair of runs.

1B Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a pair of homers Tuesday against Baltimore. It marked his second multi-home run game of the season with the first also coming against the Orioles. Encarnacion has also reached base in 12 consecutive games.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib) is expected to take batting practice Wednesday. If there are no setbacks, he can begin a rehab assignment. In 16 games, Reyes is batting .250 with seven RBIs.

