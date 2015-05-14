FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 15, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Devon Travis is trying to work his way back after going cold in recent days. He hit .368 in his first 19 games but slid to .146 in his last 13 before Wednesday’s loss. But Travis broke an 0-for-7 hitless streak with a third-inning single on a night when the Jays couldn’t do much on offense.

RHP Aaron Sanchez lost for the second time to the Orioles this season, both coming in Baltimore. Big hits hurt Sanchez both times; he gave up two homers in his first loss on April 11 but allowed five runs in the second inning. The Orioles banged out three two-out RBI hits and never looked back. “I felt like I had good command of my change-up,” Sanchez said. “The curve ball wasn’t really where I wanted it. The fastball was better. I’ll take the good from this start and move onto my next start.”

DH Jose Bautista remained off the field due to his shoulder problems. Bautista went 1-for-4 in this game, and his average dropped to .220. The Blue Jays may have to make a decision at some point about the disabled list. Only time will tell.

SS Jose Reyes, on the disabled list (rib), took batting practice on Wednesday in Baltimore and got through it without pain. He’ll try to do more when the team heads to Houston Thursday.

C Russell Martin continued his early-season mastery of base stealers. He threw out LF David Lough in the seventh inning Wednesday night, and Martin now has gunned down 13 of 26 potential base stealers. San Diego C Derek Norris led the majors with 13 runners thrown out coming into Wednesday’s games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.