2B Devon Travis is trying to work his way back after going cold in recent days. He hit .368 in his first 19 games but slid to .146 in his last 13 before Wednesday’s loss. But Travis broke an 0-for-7 hitless streak with a third-inning single on a night when the Jays couldn’t do much on offense.

RHP Aaron Sanchez lost for the second time to the Orioles this season, both coming in Baltimore. Big hits hurt Sanchez both times; he gave up two homers in his first loss on April 11 but allowed five runs in the second inning. The Orioles banged out three two-out RBI hits and never looked back. “I felt like I had good command of my change-up,” Sanchez said. “The curve ball wasn’t really where I wanted it. The fastball was better. I’ll take the good from this start and move onto my next start.”

DH Jose Bautista remained off the field due to his shoulder problems. Bautista went 1-for-4 in this game, and his average dropped to .220. The Blue Jays may have to make a decision at some point about the disabled list. Only time will tell.

SS Jose Reyes, on the disabled list (rib), took batting practice on Wednesday in Baltimore and got through it without pain. He’ll try to do more when the team heads to Houston Thursday.

C Russell Martin continued his early-season mastery of base stealers. He threw out LF David Lough in the seventh inning Wednesday night, and Martin now has gunned down 13 of 26 potential base stealers. San Diego C Derek Norris led the majors with 13 runners thrown out coming into Wednesday’s games.