#US MLB
May 16, 2015

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson finished 1-for-4 and has reached base safely in each of his last 32 games against the Astros, tied for the longest active streak in the majors for any player against a particular club with Blue Jays DH Jose Bautista, who has reached base safely in his last 32 games against the Mariners.

RHP Drew Hutchison struck out a season-high nine batters in six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk. Hutchison has posted a 2.45 ERA in his last two starts, allowing three earned runs over 11 innings. This marked his third quality start of the year.

LF Chris Colabello recorded his sixth multi-hit game in what was his ninth game with the Blue Jays. Colabello has hit .471 (16-for-34) in those nine games.

DH Jose Bautista and 1B Edwin Encarnacion hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning off Astros RHP Roberto Hernandez. It was the Blue Jays first set of back-to-back homers since Sept. 13, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Rays (Adam Lind and Encarnacion).

1B Edwin Encarnacion and DH Jose Bautista hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning off Astros RHP Roberto Hernandez. It was the Blue Jays first set of back-to-back homers since Sept. 13, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Rays (Adam Lind and Encarnacion).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
