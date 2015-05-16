3B Josh Donaldson finished 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the third inning off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel to extend his streak of reaching base safely against the Astros to 33 games. That represents the longest streak in the majors for any player against a particular club, snapping a tie with Blue Jays DH Jose Bautista, who has reached base safely in 32 consecutive games against the Seattle Mariners.

SS Ronald Torreyes was acquired by Toronto from the Astros for cash considerations or a player to be named later. To make room on their 40-man roster, SS Jonathan Diaz cleared outright waivers. Torreyes was then optioned to Double-A New Hampshire.

RF Chris Colabello recorded his seventh multi-hit game in his 10th game with the Blue Jays, finishing 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Colabello is batting .474 (18-for-38) during that 10-game stretch.

SS Jose Reyes participated in batting practice on Friday and is set for a rehabilitation assignment. The Blue Jays anticipate that Reyes will require at least two games prior to his activation from the 15-day disabled list. Reyes landed on the DL with a rib injury on April 28.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed a season-high 10 hits and a season-high-tying seven earned runs while suffering his fourth loss in five starts. Dickey did manage three strikeouts, ending a streak that spanned two starts and 15 2/3 innings without a strikeout. Dickey has surrendered nine home runs on the season.