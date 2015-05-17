FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2015 / 8:58 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson finished 1-for-3 with a double and has reached base safely in each of his last 34 games against the Astros. That is the longest active streak in the majors for any player against one club.

2B Devon Travis left Saturday night’s game with left shoulder irritation that occurred during his plate appearance in the seventh inning. Travis finished 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts, including his final at-bat.

INF Edwin Encarnacion entered Saturday’s game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and belted a two-run homer off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson. It marked Encarnacion’s second career pinch-homer and the first for the Blue Jays this season. Encarnacion, who wasn’t in the starting lineup for the first time this season, also hit a pinch-homer on May 5, 2007, against Colorado.

C Russell Martin went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in the first inning on Saturday night against the Astros. That was his eighth career triple and his first since Sept. 9, 2007, at San Francisco.

RHP Marco Estrada struck out a season-high eight batters yet did not factor into the decision. Estrada, who allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in five innings, last struck out as many as eight batters on May 13, 2014, against Pittsburgh.

