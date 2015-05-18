LHP Mark Buehrle threw the 30th complete game of his career Sunday, pitching eight innings in the 4-2 loss at Houston. It was the first complete game by a Toronto pitcher since Marcus Stroman did it Sept. 8, 2014. Buehrle is third among active pitchers in complete games behind CC Sabathia with 38 and Bartolo Colon with 335.

SS Jose Reyes was placed on the disabled list April 27 with a rib injury and there is no timetable for his return. Reyes is expected to go out on a rehab assignment sometime soon, but when and where have not been determined. Reyes was hitting .250 through 16 games when he was injured.

C Russell Martin went 2-for-4 Sunday with a single and double, raising his average to .284. Martin has hit safely in 12 of his 14 games, batting .412 with five doubles, a triple and four home runs.

2B Steve Tolleson made his second start of the season Sunday at second place, replacing the injured Devon Travis. Tolleson delivered two doubles in the game. Travis left Saturday night’s game after suffering irritation in his left shoulder after swinging at a pitch in the seventh inning. He said he had never had problem with the shoulder before. “I‘m feeling all right,” he said three hours before Sunday’s game before heading for treatment. “It’s sore, but not any worse than yesterday. If I‘m in the lineup, I‘m always 100 percent to give it all I’ve got.” Travis had batted leadoff since Jose Reyes was injured.