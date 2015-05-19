RHP Scott Copeland was called up from Triple-A Buffalo after the 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. A corresponding move will be made Tuesday with RHP Ryan Tepera, who worked 1 1/3 innings Monday, a possible candidate. Copeland allowed two hits and no runs in his first two major-league career outings May 2-3 at Cleveland. He is 3-1 with a 2.43 ERA in six starts with Buffalo. “His ground-ball rate is terrific,” said Toronto first-year bullpen coach Dane Johnson, the team’s former minor-league pitching co-ordinator. “He keeps the defense involved, throws strikes, his slider is getting better, he changes speeds, he’s got a little curveball but that sinker is his main weapon.”

RHP Roberto Osuna picked up his first major-league win by working 1 2/3 innings Monday in the 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The 20-year-old lowered his earned-run average to 0.86 in 16 relief appearances. He has pitched 9 2/3 innings without being charged with a run, his second streak this season of that length. “He’s been just about perfect,” manager John Gibbons said. Gibbons said C Russell Martin deserves some credit because he encouraged Osuna to use all his pitches during spring training, especially his changeup.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) missed his second straight game May 18 after leaving the May 16 game at Houston.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his eighth start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. After winning his first two starts in May, the 22-year-old rookie took the 6-1 loss in Baltimore last Wednesday when he allowed seven hits, four walks and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. All five runs he allowed came in the second inning. He has never faced the Angels. He was originally slated to start Monday, but RHP Todd Redmond as called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start Monday, which means each starter will have an extra day off.

RF Jose Bautista, who has been restricted to designated hitter because of a sore shoulder, said his shoulder felt “all right” after he tried some light throwing before the 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday for the first time since the injury on April 21. “I can’t be too pessimistic about it but it’s a work in progress,” he said. “There’s not really much to report on. Just a light throwing session, very short distance, very minimal effort, just trying to get the motion down. That’ll start the progression and we’ll see how it goes.” Bautista was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBIs on Monday.

LHP Jeff Francis was designated for assignment on Monday, and RHP Todd Redmond was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Francis was 1-2 with a 6.75 earned-run average in 12 relief innings with Toronto, striking out 15 and walking five. Francis started the season in Buffalo, and Toronto selected his contract April 19. Francis was having trouble against left-handed hitters with Toronto, allowing a .375 batting average to them.

INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) started at second base for the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays on Monday to begin a rehabilitation assignment and went 1-for-2. He was injured in spring training and has not played this season. . “It was the groin that initially had the injury, and that was recovering, and then his left knee started to bark, so he needed to take some time off there,” GM Alex Anthopoulos said. “Ultimately now he’s feeling a lot better.”

RHP Todd Redmond was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and made a spot start Monday. He did not factor in the decision in a 10-6 win over against the Los Angeles Angles in the opener of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. Redmond allowed four hits and three runs in four innings. “The second time around they started squaring him up a little bit, barreling him pretty good, driving some balls,” manager John Gibbons said. “Going in we didn’t know what to expect; we were hoping to get four or five innings out him in a spot start, I thought he did a tremendous job.” Redmond was recalled after LHP Jeff Francis was designated for assignment. After posting an ERA of 16.62 in 4 1/3 innings with Toronto, Redmond was designated for assignment April 16. He cleared waivers April 26 and was assigned outright to Buffalo, where he was 1-1, 4.50 ERA, in 26 2/3 innings over four outings that included a start.

