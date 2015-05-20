RHP Drew Hutchison will make his ninth start of the season Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. Hutchison has a 3-0 record that reflects his solid run support instead of his effectiveness. He has struggled getting through the fifth inning but in last Thursday’s start in Houston, there were positive signs. He did not factor in the decision in a 6-4 loss to the Astros after allowing five hits and one walk while striking out nine in six innings. He has had no success in two career starts against the Angels, going 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA, lasting only a total of 9 2/3 innings.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) was out of the starting lineup for the third straight time Tuesday after coming out of Saturday’s game. “It’s still bothering him a little bit so we’ll go day to day with him,” manager John Gibbons said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed six hits, three walks and three runs in a career-best 7 1/3 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. “It was a tough loss but a lot of good things happened out there for me today,” Sanchez said. “Just consistent with my heater, attacking guys, the curveball as well, threw a couple of changeups.” The 22-year-old rookie is 3-4 with a 4.17 earned-run average. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight starts. He had not allowed a homer in 30 1/3 innings until RF Kole Calhoun hit one in the fourth inning Tuesday.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) took batting practice again on Tuesday and will begin his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Triple-A Buffalo. He injured his side on a swing on April 10 in Baltimore, tried to play batting only right-handed, and went on the disabled list April 28. He said that he probably will have to play with pain in his side all season.

C Russell Martin was 2-for-4 in the 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, the third consecutive game in which he has recorded multiple hits, going 7-for-13 (.538). He has hit safely in 13 of his past 15 games.

RHP Todd Redmond was designated for assignment for the second time this season Tuesday after RHP Scott Copeland was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo after Monday’s 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels in the opener of a four-game series. Redmond was designated for assignment last month and, after clearing waivers, pitched for Buffalo before his contract was selected so that he could make a spot start Monday in which he allowed three runs in four innings and did not factor in the decision. Redmond has an ERA of 11.88 in three outings with Toronto, two in relief. “He’ll find his way back, he’s just got to go through the whole process again,” manager John Gibbons said. “There’s a chance, too, that somebody will grab him. He can pitch in the big leagues; it was just a matter of circumstances.” By making the start on Monday, Redmond would not be available from the bullpen for two or three days and with the lack of innings from the starters in most games this season, a fresh bullpen arm became a priority.