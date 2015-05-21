OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) visited Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., this week and it was confirmed that there was a bone bruise in his left knee. Meniscus surgery was performed on the knee in late February. He came off the disabled list April 25 but went back on the DL May 10. He will be out until at least early June.

RHP Drew Hutchison took his first loss of the season Wednesday, allowing six hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, who earned a 4-3 victory. Hutchison is 3-1 for the season despite a 6.06 ERA because he has received plenty of run support. RHP Steve Delabar and Hutchison couldn’t hold a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning on Wednesday. “We need to win,” Hutchison said. “And I need to go out there tonight and give us a performance for us to win. The offense did their job again and we’re not doing ours and we need to do a better job. The offense goes out there tonight and gives us what they need to do. And they did plenty tonight. We didn’t get the job done.”

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday. “He’s still not quite ready but he’s getting there,” manager John Gibbons said.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-3 with a walk in the 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday. He has safely reached base in 22 of his past 23 starts and has recorded a hit in 15 of those games.

LHP Jeff Francis cleared waivers and will report to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He was designated for assignment on Sunday to make room for RHP Todd Redmond, who started Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels before being designated for assignment as well.

INF Maicer Izturis (right groin strain) started at second base and was 1-for-3 in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment with Class A Dunedin Wednesday. He is 2-for-5 over the two games. He has been on the disabled list since spring training.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) will join Triple-A Buffalo in Toledo Thursday to start a rehabilitation assignment. The tentative schedule has him rejoining the Blue Jays on Monday. He has been on the disabled list since April 28. He injured the rib and pulled the muscle on the left side during an at-bat in Baltimore on April 10. He said it bothered him only when he batted left-handed so the switch-hitter tried to play batting only right before finally going on the DL. He expects to be playing in pain for the rest of the season.

RHP R.A. Dickey makes his ninth start of the season Thursday in the finale or a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre. The knuckleballer has lost both his starts since picking up his only win of the season on May 4. Last Saturday at Houston, he allowed 10 hits and seven runs in five innings. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA in 24 career outings, including eight starts, against the Angels.