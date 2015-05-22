INF Munenori Kawasaki was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday to replace 2B Devon Travis, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Kawasaki is hitting .232/.354/.290 in 22 games at Buffalo. He likely won’t be up with the Jays for long with SS Jose Reyes to be activated from the disabled list in a few days. Kawasaki has hit .244/.327/.302 in 178 games for the Blue Jays over the past two seasons.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) missed his fifth straight game Thursday and was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. INF Munenori Kawasaki was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place. The problem started April 30 when he took a bad hop grounder off the left collar bone in Cleveland. He aggravated the injury last Saturday when he felt a sharp pain on a swing in the seventh inning of a 6-5 loss at Houston, left the game and has yet to return. In 22 games in April, Travis batted .325/.393/.625 with six homers and 19 RBIs but in 14 games in May he is batting .185/.241/.315 with one homer and seven RBIs.

INF Maicer Izturis (right groin strain) was 1-for-5 as designated hitter Thursday in his third game of his rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Dunedin. He is batting .333 (3-for-10) in the three games. He was at second base for the first two games. He opened the season on the disabled list.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) started his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo at Toledo on Thursday. Reyes played shortstop and went 1-for-4 from the leadoff spot for the Bisons. He injured his left side on a swing while batting in Baltimore April 10 and went on the disabled list April 28.

RHP R.A. Dickey pitched his first complete game of the season Thursday and the 14th of his career in the 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. It was his first complete game since July 3, 2014. He allowed five hits, two walks and four runs while striking out a season-best seven strikeouts. He has struggled with the movement on his knuckleball but, working with pitching coach Pete Walker, made some adjustments. “You’re always just looking at little adjustments, especially when you’re coming off a tough outing,” Dickey said. “And 85 percent of this game was a big improvement from where it’s been so there’s a lot to be encouraged about but the work’s not done, by a long shot. There’s more that I can improve upon. Just slowing it down a little bit. ... I can’t really say enough about Pete (Walker). Pete’s been integral in the difference in the last month. He was able to capture some stuff on video and we worked really hard between outings. I would not have caught it on my own.”

RHP Marco Estrada makes his fourth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series Friday against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. He started the season with six relief outings before moving to the rotation when LHP Daniel Norris was demoted. After losing his first two starts, Norris had a no decision his most recent, last Saturday at Houston, when he allowed three hits, four walks and two runs while striking out eight in five innings. The Astros won 6-5. He is 0-2 with a 5.52 ERA as a starter this season and 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA as a reliever.