3B Josh Donaldson was not in the lineup for the first time this season Friday but entered the game in the ninth inning and hit a fly to center for the final out of the game in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. INF/OF Danny Valencia got the start at third. It was a chance for Donaldson to rest a nagging calf injury. “He needs it, he’s banged up,” manager John Gibbons said.

OF/INF Chris Colabello was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. In 17 games since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, he is batting .281 with two homers and nine RBIs. “I‘m trying to help the team win, trying to have competitive at-bats,” Colabello said. “I made that the goal for myself at the beginning of this year, kind of the same as the beginning of last year. Obviously, last year, the injury to my hand had a big impact on my approach. Go out, try to put good swings on the ball. I can’t control whether they catch it or not. My biggest goal is to go out and have competitive ABs, hit the baseball hard.” He also misplayed a hit into a two-run triple in the Mariners’ three-run fourth by making an ill-advised dive. “Every time I‘m in the outfield I try to run through situations in my head as to what could happen,” he said. “That’s one of the things about playing the outfield for me, I‘m always trying to think about what could be happening vs. when I‘m at first which is more of an instinctual thing. I’ve run through that situation a hundred times in my head and, obviously, the way I saw it in my head was a little bit different than the way it actually happened.”

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his ninth start of the season in the second game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners Saturday at Rogers Centre. Buehrle pitched the Blue Jays’ first complete game of the season when he tossed eight innings (six hits, two walks, four runs, five strikeouts) in a 4-2 loss at Houston on Sunday. Buehrle has had more success at home than on the road this season. He is 3-0 with a 3.71 ERA in three starts at Rogers Centre. He is 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 career games, including 17 starts, against Mariners.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) was 1-for-3 with two walks in the second game of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. He was used as designated hitter after playing at shortstop on Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since April 28 and is scheduled to return to the Blue Jays on Monday.

RHP Marco Estrada, who started the season with six relief outings, went seven innings to take the 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners Friday in his fourth start of the season. He allowed six hits, three walks and four runs and had five strikeouts. He allowed a home run RF Nelson Cruz. He had some bad luck in the fourth with RF Chris Colabello played a single into a two-run triple with an ill-advised dive.“ Things didn’t go my way,” Estrada said. “I thought I threw some good pitches, threw a good pitch to Cruz and the guy’s strong. He’s a good hitter. It was down and away, maybe even off the plate a little bit and it just shows you how good he is. Those things are going to happen.” The seven-inning outing was his longest this season. He has allowed home runs in six straight starts dating to last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and in 20 of his past 22 starts.