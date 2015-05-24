RHP Roberto Osuna pitched 2/3 inning in a 3-2 loss to the Mariners. He has pitched 11 innings without allowing a run, the longest scoreless streak by a Blue Jays pitcher this season.

INF/OF Chris Colabello hit a solo homer in the fourth inning of a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since April 22-23 at Tampa Bay, when he was with the Minnesota Twins. Colabello is batting .379 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games since his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo. He hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning Friday in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners. His home runs Friday and Saturday both followed defensive mistakes in right field that allowed a pair of runs each.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his ninth start of the season against the Seattle Mariners in the finale of a three-game series Sunday at Rogers Centre. He has lost his past two starts but went a career-long 7 1/3 innings in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. He allowed six hits, three walks and three runs, with five strikeouts, against the Angels. He has faced the Mariners once; he struck out one in one inning last season.

RF Jose Bautista, still restricted to the designated hitter role because a sore shoulder prevents him from throwing, was 0-for-2 with two walks in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. He has reached base in 34 consecutive games against Seattle and in 20 of 22 games this season.

LHP Mark Buehrle allowed five hits, three walks and three runs in taking the 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Two of the runs were the result of poor defensive play in the outfield in the third inning. It is the second straight start in which he has pitched into the eighth inning. Saturday’s loss was his first in four starts at home this season. It was his first home defeat over his last seven starts at Rogers Centre. He had pitched at least six innings in six of his nine starts this season.