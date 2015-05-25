RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 10th start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox at Rogers Centre. Although he owns a 6.06 ERA on the season, Hutchison did not take his first loss until Wednesday when he allowed six hits, four runs and two walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 against the Los Angeles Angels. This will be his second career start against the White Sox. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA against them. The previous start was last Aug. 17 at Chicago, and Hutchison pitched seven innings despite allowing seven runs, six of them in the first inning. The Blue Jays lost 7-5.

INF Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, and drove in three runs Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners. It was his first home run since April 23, 2014, while the three-RBI game was his second of the season. Goins has done an excellent job playing shortstop while SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) has been injured. Reyes is set to return to the lineup Monday. Goins likely will shift to second base because 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) is on the disabled list. When Travis returns, Goins will become a utility player with duties that will include some time in the outfield. “He can do everything he needs to do to be a good, solid big-league player, and that’s what he’s doing,” manager John Gibbons said.

INF/OF Chris Colabello was 2-for-4 with a double Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners. He is batting .386 since being promoted from Triple-A Buffalo and has reached base in 17 of his 19 games. He has nine multi-hit games. With RF Jose Bautista restricted to designated hitter duties because of a shoulder strain, Colabello has been forced to play more right field than expected. His main position is first base, although he also played some outfield with the Twins.

RHP Aaron Sanchez held the Mariners to seven hits, two walks and two runs while striking out four in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win Sunday. He earned a fourth win in his six decisions. “He just gets better and better,” manager John Gibbons said. “You see it in every start. A big part of that, I think, is because he’s cut down on the walks. He’s consistently more in the zone. His breaking ball’s getting better.”

RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) got a cortisone shot in his shoulder Sunday and did not play in the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners. Manager John Gibbons was not sure whether Bautista would be available to play Monday when the Blue Jays open a three-game series against the White Sox. Bautista has been restricted to a designated hitter role for the past month because he cannot throw. “This should help relieve some of the symptoms,” Gibbons said.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) is scheduled to return to the lineup Monday after being sidelined since April 28.

C Russell Martin threw out SS Chris Taylor who was trying to steal second base in the fifth inning of the Blue Jays’ 8-2 win over the Mariners on Sunday. Martin has thrown out 14 of 30 (47 percent) of attempts base-stealers this season. He also doubled in the fifth, and he has reached base in 16 of his past 18 games.