INF Munenori Kawasaki had a short stay with the Blue Jays, as he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday. He was recalled from Buffalo on Friday and went 1-for-5 with a walk in three games with Toronto. He was called up when 2B Devon Travis was placed on the disabled list.

RHP Drew Hutchison pitched the second career complete game and second career shutout Monday when he held the White Sox to four hits in a 6-0 win. “I did a good job of getting ahead and had a really good sinker tonight, got a lot of early-swing ground balls and got double plays,” Hutchison said. “That was the key to getting deep in the game and keeping the pitch count down. I really didn’t feel great the first few innings. I thought maybe the third or fourth I really got it going. I was more worried about just filling the zone and being aggressive more than anything else.”

INF/OF Chris Colabello extended his hitting streak to six games Monday in the Blue Jays’ 6-0 win over the White Sox when he hit a two-run single in the first inning. He is 9-for-21 (.429) with two homers and six RBIs during the streak.

DH Jose Bautista (strained right shoulder) missed his second straight game Monday after getting a cortisone shot Sunday. He is expected to return for Tuesday’s game against the White Sox. He said he had to cortisone shot because the pain persisted. “Having throbbing pain at night is not necessarily enjoyable, and I was having to take pain medicine just to go to sleep, and that was messing up my stomach,” Bautista said. “It was just time. And I’ve been on the pain medicine for too long anyways, so it’s time to cut that out and try alternatives. And this is the least invasive out of all the alternatives.”

SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib) was activated from the disabled list Monday and hit a leadoff double in the first inning of the Blue Jays’ 6-0 win over the White Sox. He finished 1-for-4 with one strikeout. Reyes’ return meant INF Ryan Goins, who filled in at shortstop for Reyes, shifted to second base with 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) on the disabled list. Reyes was on the disabled list since April 28.

RHP R.A. Dickey starts Tuesday against the White Sox in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Dickey’s knuckleball was dancing the way it should for the first time in about a month Thursday when he pitched a complete-game win against the Angels. He allowed five hits, two walks and four runs while striking out seven. In nine career games (five starts) against the White Sox, he is 2-4 with an 8.10 ERA.