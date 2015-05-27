3B Josh Donaldson hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning Tuesday to give the Blue Jays a 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his second homer of the game and 12th of the season. It was his second walk-off homer this season to become the first Blue Jay to have two game-ending homers in a season since 3B Eric Hinske in 2002. He has five walk-off homers in his career. Asked if he feels that he is a clutch hitter, Donaldson said, “I would like to say that.”

RHP Roberto Osuna pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday’s 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox. The 20-year-old rookie has not allowed a run in 18 of his 20 outings this season.

OF/INF Chris Colabello extended his hit streak to seven games with a double in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox. He is 10-for-27 (.370) in that span.

RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) drove in five runs with three doubles in the 10-9 win over the Chicago White Sox Tuesday. He missed games Sunday and Monday after taking a cortisone shot in the shoulder Sunday. He has been restricted to use as designated hitter since aggravating his shoulder on a throw April 21. “The trainers told me he feels better,” manager John Gibbons said before Tuesday’s game. The hope is to have him available to play outfield June 1-3 when the Blue Jays visit the Washington Nationals for an interleague series. Bautista said he was pain free Tuesday and made 25 throws from about 90 feet before the game.

C Dioner Navarro (strained left hamstring) started his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday and was 1-for-3 with a double. He has been on the disabled list since April 22. He caught seven innings and threw out two runners, one on a caught stealing the other on a pickoff. The plan was for Navarro to DH on Wednesday. “Navarro’s a big part of our team, he’s a good hitter,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s progressing. It was a pretty good injury. We didn’t think it was that bad when he did it.”

RHP Marco Estrada will make his fifth start of the season and his 11th appearance overall Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre. Estrada had his longest outing of the season Friday in a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners when he went seven innings, allowing six hits, three walks and four runs. He struck out five. He is 0-3 (5.40 ERA) in his starts this season and 1-0 (0.84 ERA) in six relief outings. He is 22-23 (4.26 ERA) in 75 career starts and 2-6 (4.03 ERA) in 89 career relief appearances. This will be the first time he has faced the White Sox.