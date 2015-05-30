LF Chris Colabello went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. The homer was his fourth of the season and broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth inning against Twins closer Glen Perkins.

INF Devon Travis begins a rehabilitation assignment Friday with Triple-A Buffalo. Travis has been on the disabled list since May 17 with inflammation in his left shoulder.

RHP Bo Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Schultz took the roster spot that was vacated when Scott Copeland was optioned to Buffalo on Thursday night.

LHP Mark Buerhle allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out three in a complete game victory. It was his 29th career win against the Twins, the most for him against any opponent. Buehrle’s 29 wins are most by an opponent against the Twins in club history.

C Dioner Navarro will begin a rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Navarro has been out a month with a hamstring injury.

RHP Todd Redmond was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He was designated for assignment for the second time this season May 19.