#US MLB
May 31, 2015 / 10:08 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a single. Donaldson has hit safely against the Twins in 19 consecutive games, dating to August of 2012. He also has a five-game hitting streak overall.

LF Chris Colabello went 1-for-4, hitting a single in the sixth inning. The hit extended Colabello’s hitting streak to 10 games.

SS Jose Reyes singled in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .281 over that span, with four doubles and an RBI. Reyes has a nine-game hitting streak against the Twins and is batting .341 with two home runs and five runs driven in his last 41 at-bats vs. Minnesota.

C Russell Martin threw out two Twins runners trying to steal second on Saturday. He has thrown out 18 opponents trying to steal this season, passing Derek Norris of San Diego for the major league lead in that category.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
