3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the seventh inning. It was Donaldson’s 15th homer of the season and sixth in his past six games. Donaldson has hit safely in 20 consecutive games against the Twins dating back to August 2012.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo when the Blue Jays placed INF Steve Tolleson on the disabled list Sunday. Kawasaki entered Sunday’s game as a pinch runner and stayed in to play defense. He is 1-for-5 in four games for Toronto this season.

RHP Drew Hutchinson allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday, striking out three and walking none. In his past four outings, it was the most hits he allowed and was the shortest appearance. Hutchison has a 7.80 ERA on the road this season.

LF Chris Colabello had a single in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He is batting .372 during the streak with three doubles, three homers and eight RBIs.

C Russell Martin went 2-for-3 with an RBI. It was his first RBI since May 18. Martin has five hits in his past 14 at-bats after getting just one hit in his previous six games.

LHP Phil Coke, released by the Cubs on Tuesday after struggling in 16 relief appearances this season, signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Saturday. He had no decisions and a 6.30 ERA for Chicago. In 10 innings, he allowed 14 hits and three walks while striking out nine. Coke will join Triple-A Buffalo, with the Cubs still paying all but the major league minimum of his $2.25 million salary this season.

INF Steve Tolleson, who exited Tuesday’s game due to a left groin strain and hadn’t played since, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. He is hitting .268/.333/.439 with no homers and three RBIs in 19 games for the Blue Jays this season.