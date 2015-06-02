FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 2, 2015 / 7:48 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson was selected the American League Player of the Week on Monday. In six games last week, he hit six homers, drove in 11 runs and batted .440. He has 15 homers and 39 RBIs this season.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Tuesday against the Nationals in the first game of a split doubleheader. It will be his 16th lifetime outing against the Nationals, and he enters the game with a mark of 4-6 against Washington. In his past four outings, he allowed at least five earned runs three times while yielding seven homers overall.

LHP Brett Cecil, in Washington with the Blue Jays, went to high school nearby at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md., and he played at the University of Maryland. A former starter, he has not been scored upon in 36 of his last 39 outings, and he is 1-2 with two saves and a 3.00 ERA in 18 relief appearances.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.