3B Josh Donaldson was selected the American League Player of the Week on Monday. In six games last week, he hit six homers, drove in 11 runs and batted .440. He has 15 homers and 39 RBIs this season.

RHP R.A. Dickey will start Tuesday against the Nationals in the first game of a split doubleheader. It will be his 16th lifetime outing against the Nationals, and he enters the game with a mark of 4-6 against Washington. In his past four outings, he allowed at least five earned runs three times while yielding seven homers overall.

LHP Brett Cecil, in Washington with the Blue Jays, went to high school nearby at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md., and he played at the University of Maryland. A former starter, he has not been scored upon in 36 of his last 39 outings, and he is 1-2 with two saves and a 3.00 ERA in 18 relief appearances.