RHP Scott Copeland was added as the 26th man for the second game of the split-doubleheader on Tuesday but was not used. He did not allow a run in his first two outings this year for the Blue Jays. Copeland signed with the Blue Jays in 2012 after he began his minor league career with the Baltimore Orioles. “He is a guy that has put himself on our radar through his performance the last couple of years,” said Toronto assistant general manager Tony LaCava, who was travelling with the team in Washington. “He was signed late in the summer three years ago. He came in unheralded but has done nothing but perform at every level we put him in.” Copeland throws a fastball, slider and change. “He is a groundball pitcher that needs a chance to see if he can get guys out at this level and we are going to give him a chance,” LaCava said. Having a 26th man for the second game of a twin bill is a matter of timing. “He is available; he hadn’t pitched in a couple of days and he was ready to do it,” said the assistant GM. Copeland was optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo after the game.

C Josh Thole was sent down to Triple-A after he caught R.A. Dickey in the first game of a split-doubleheader on Tuesday. Thole had two hits in the game and is hitting .269 in nine games with the Blue Jays this year.

OF Kevin Pillar had three hits, including two homers off Max Scherzer, and a career-high four RBIs in game two as the Blue Jays beat the Nationals, 7-3. He is now hitting .234 with four homers this year. “It was definitely special for me,” Pillar said of his big night. Manager John Gibbons said Pillar had been spending extra time in the cage. “That is a huge night,” Gibbons said. “That is pretty impressive.”

C Dioner Navarro was added to the roster after the first game of the split-doubleheader, as catcher Josh Thole was sent down to Triple-A. Navarro is hitting .267 in 30 at-bats for Toronto this year and had been on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.

RHP R.A. Dickey, a former Mets hurler, started Tuesday against the Nationals in the first of the split-doubleheader. He gave up eight hits and two runs in six innings but took the loss. “R.A. was great. He really was,” said manager John Gibbons. Dickey fell to 4-7 against the Nationals.

RHP Marco Estrada started the second game on Tuesday in the split-doubleheader. He picked up his first win as a starter in Toronto and second overall as he allowed six hits and two earned runs in six innings. “I had real good defense behind me,” said Estrada, who improved to 2-3 with an ERA of 3.77. He made his big league debut with Washington.