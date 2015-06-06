3B Josh Donaldson singled in the third inning of Friday’s 6-2 win over the Houston Astros to extend his hit streak to 10 games. He is batting .381 (16-for-42) in the streak. He has reached base in 36 straight games against the Astros, the longest active streak in the majors by any player against one club.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 12th start of the season Saturday against the Houston Astros in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. In his last start, May 31 at Minnesota, he did not factor in the decision of a 6-5 loss when he allowed seven hits, four runs and no walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings. Hutchison might have turned his season around in his start against the Astros on May 14. He was not involved in the decision of the 6-4 loss but struck out nine in six innings, while allowing five hits, one walk and two runs. Over his past four starts, including the one in Houston, he is 1-1 with a 3.33 ERA. In five starts at home this season, Hutchison is 3-1 with a 2.97 ERA. On the road, he is 1-0, 7.80 ERA, in six starts. In two career starts against Houston, he is 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA.

OF/INF Chris Colabello was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday’s 6-2 win over Houston to extend his hit streak to a career-best 15 games, the longest of the season by a Blue Jays player. He is batting .367 (22-for-60) with four doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs in the streak that began May 20. He has hit safely in 24 of his 29 games since joining Toronto from Triple-A Buffalo.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) had his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo stopped May 29 because the shoulder was sore. GM Alex Anthopoulos said Friday that Travis is improving and will be re-evaluated Monday. When he returns to his rehab assignment, he will need about a week, Anthopoulos said. “Travis said he probably could play through it but we’ve still got four months left in the season and we want him to be 100 percent,” Anthopoulos said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez took a three-hit shutout into the ninth inning Friday, but allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) without retiring a batter in the inning. RHP Roberto Osuna finished the ninth with three strikeouts. Sanchez is improving with each appearance. After the 6-2 win over the Astros he is 5-4 with a 3.55 earned-run average. “Sanchy, he was dominating,” manager John Gibbons said. “Pounding the strike zone. He keeps getting better and better every time he goes out there.” “You want to attack these guys,” Sanchez said. “They’re a very aggressive team and I figured if I can attack these guys with my heater and keep the ball down in the zone, they’re going to hit a lot of groundballs and that’s what happened.”

RF Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer in the third inning of Friday’s 6-2 win over the Astros to extend his hit streak to nine games. Bautista is batting .371 (13-for-35) during his streak.

DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion returned to the lineup Friday as the designated hitter after missing two games with a strained left hamstring and being confined to pinch-hitting duty in another game. With RF Jose Bautista restricted to the designated hitter role for more than a month, Encarnacion saw most of his action at first base before the hamstring injury. Manager John Gibbons said Encarnacion could be ready to play first base if needed in a day or two. He was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in the 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday.