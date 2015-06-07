OF Dalton Pompey, who opened the season in center field in Toronto, was demoted to Triple-A Buffalo on May 1 when he struggled in the majors, batting .193 with two homers and six RBI in 23 games. After hitting .209 with no homers and six RBI in 23 games with Buffalo, he has been demoted to Double-A New Hampshire.

3B Josh Donaldson had a 10-game hitting streak stopped when he went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a hit-by-pitch Saturday. He batted .381 (16-for-42) in the streak, with six homers and 11 RBIs. He has reached base in 38 straight games against Houston.

INF/OF Chris Colabello doubled in the fifth inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 16 games. It also is the best by a Blue Jay this season and the team’s longest since 3B Scott Rolen had a 25-game streak in 2009. Colabello is batting .354 (23-for-65) during his streak.

RF Jose Bautista singled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .368 (14-for-38) on the streak.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) had a cortisone shot in his left shoulder after he was 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros. The shoulder has bothered Encarnacion for a couple of weeks but felt worst on a swing in the first inning Saturday. He hit an RBI single in the at-bat. Encarnacion likely will miss one or two games.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 12th start of the season Sunday as the Blue Jays try for a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre. The Astros scored seven runs on 10 hits, including two home runs, against Dickey in an 8-4 win over the Blue Jays at Houston on May 15. In 12 career games, including 10 starts, Dickey is 2-5 with a 5.11 ERA, against the Astros.