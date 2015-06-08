3B Josh Donaldson was 2-for-5 in the Blue Jays’ 7-6 win over the Astros on Sunday. He has reached base in 38 consecutive games against Houston, the longest active streak in the majors by a player against one team. It was his 21st multi-hit game of the season.

OF/INF Chris Colabello extended his career-best hitting streak to 17 games with a walk-off, two-run single in the ninth inning Sunday to cap a three-run ninth inning in the Jays’ 7-6 win over the Astros. Colabello was 1-for-4 and was hit by a pitch in the game. He is batting .348 (24-for-69) during the streak. “He’s got a hitting streak on the line and he clutched up there,” manager John Gibbons said. It is the longest hitting streak by a Blue Jay this season and equals the longest of the season in the majors set by Chicago White Sox 1B Jose Abreu.

RF Jose Bautista had his first two-homer game of the season and was 3-for-4 Sunday in the Jays’ 7-6 win over the Astros to give him 11 home runs on the season. It was his 24th career multi-homer game. He has hit four home runs in his past four games and has reached base in 16 consecutive games.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) did not play Sunday after taking a cortisone shot in his shoulder Saturday. He aggravated the nagging injury on a swing in the first inning Saturday but still hit an RBI single. He left the game in the eighth inning and got the injection. He is day-to-day.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his 13th appearance and seventh start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series with the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre. Estrada picked up his first win as a starter (he has one win as a reliever) on Tuesday when he allowed six hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) and had five strikeouts over six innings in a 7-3 victory over the Nationals. His previous two starts were seven innings each. In nine career games against the Marlins, including four starts, he is 1-2 with a 6.44 ERA.