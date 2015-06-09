RHP Jon Harris, who was expected to go higher, fell to the Blue Jays at 29th overall in the draft Monday. The native of Florissant, Mo., went 8-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 103 innings for Missouri State this season. He struck out 116 and walked 36 with one complete game in his third season with the Bears. In 2013, Harris was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America. Harris, 21, has a fastball clocked in the 92-94 mph range, a slider, curveball and changeup. His slider is his best secondary pitch. “It was a great night,” amateur scouting director Brian Parker said. “We actually had Jon Harris ranked significantly higher than where we picked. He kind of fell further than we thought he was going to. ... We had to take advantage of it. It was one of those guys where he was just too high on our board to pass up.”

RHP Brady Singer, from Eustis (Fla.) High School, was drafted 56th overall by the Blue Jays. “He’s a young, athletic kid with a great frame and a big fastball, and it’s got life and sink and he can really command the fastball,” amateur scouting director Brian Parker said. “Secondary (pitches) are probably what he needs to work on. It’s a high school arm that we need to get going, but he can pitch with his fastball, that’s his biggest thing right now. I believe he (signed a letter-of-intent to) Florida, but again we feel pretty good about his signability.”

INF/OF Chris Colabello hit an RBI single in the first inning of the Blue Jays’ 11-3 victory over the Marlins on Monday to extend his career-best hitting streak to 18 games. It is the longest streak by a Blue Jay this season and the second longest in the majors this year. He is batting .338 (25-for-74) on the streak with five doubles, three homers and 14 RBIs.

RF Jose Bautista went 1-for-3 with a walk Monday in the Blue Jays’ 11-3 win over Miami and extended his hitting streak to 12 games, matching his career best. He is batting .400 (18-for-45) during the streak.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 12th start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against Miami at Rogers Centre. It will be Buehrle’s first start against the Marlins since he pitched for them in 2012. Buehrle has pitched three complete games in his past four starts -- two of them nine-inning outings -- and he recorded his 10th career shutout Wednesday in an 8-0 victory over the Nationals. In one career start against the Marlins, Buehrle is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA, allowing three hits and three walks in eight innings.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) was out of the lineup for the second consecutive game Monday. He took a cortisone shot in the shoulder after aggravating the injury on a first-inning swing Saturday and leaving the game in the eighth inning. “One more day will probably do him some good,” manager John Gibbons said. “I‘m guessing he’ll be good tomorrow, we’ll see.”