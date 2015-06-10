RHP Scott Copeland will make a spot start on Wednesday. RHP Aaron Sanchez was scheduled to start the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre but he will skip a start because of overall soreness. He will start next Tuesday against the New York Mets. Copeland, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo, will make the spot start in his place. Copeland is 0-0, 0.00, in two relief outings with Toronto and is 4-1 with a 1.97 ERA in eight games (seven starts) at Buffalo.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo after Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins to make room for RHP Scott Copeland, who was recalled from Buffalo to make a spot start Wednesday against the Miami Marlins. Kawasaki had his contract selected from Buffalo on May 31. In nine games with Toronto, he batted .273 (3-for-11) with two doubles and one RBI.

INF/OF Chris Colabello was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins Tuesday to snap a career-best 18-game hitting streak. Over the streak, he batted .338 (25-for-74). It was the longest hit streak by a Blue Jay since 2009 when 3B Scott Rolen hit in 25 straight games.

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins to snap his season-high, 12-game hitting streak and his streak of having reached base in 18 games in a row. The hitting streak equaled his career long.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) returned to the lineup Tuesday and hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning in the 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. It was his 13th homer of the season and the fourth walk-off homer of his career.

SS Jose Reyes was 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins and has hit in 13 of his 14 games since returning from the disabled list. He has a 17-game hit streak against the Marlins.