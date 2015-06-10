FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 10, 2015 / 7:12 PM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Scott Copeland will make a spot start on Wednesday. RHP Aaron Sanchez was scheduled to start the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre but he will skip a start because of overall soreness. He will start next Tuesday against the New York Mets. Copeland, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo, will make the spot start in his place. Copeland is 0-0, 0.00, in two relief outings with Toronto and is 4-1 with a 1.97 ERA in eight games (seven starts) at Buffalo.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo after Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins to make room for RHP Scott Copeland, who was recalled from Buffalo to make a spot start Wednesday against the Miami Marlins. Kawasaki had his contract selected from Buffalo on May 31. In nine games with Toronto, he batted .273 (3-for-11) with two doubles and one RBI.

INF/OF Chris Colabello was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins Tuesday to snap a career-best 18-game hitting streak. Over the streak, he batted .338 (25-for-74). It was the longest hit streak by a Blue Jay since 2009 when 3B Scott Rolen hit in 25 straight games.

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins to snap his season-high, 12-game hitting streak and his streak of having reached base in 18 games in a row. The hitting streak equaled his career long.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left shoulder) returned to the lineup Tuesday and hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning in the 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. It was his 13th homer of the season and the fourth walk-off homer of his career.

SS Jose Reyes was 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins and has hit in 13 of his 14 games since returning from the disabled list. He has a 17-game hit streak against the Marlins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.