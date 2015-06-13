1B Justin Smoak homered in consecutive games for the first time since September 15-16 when he was with the Seattle Mariners, hitting a two-run shot to cap a nine-run seventh inning. “It was awesome,” Smoak said of the big inning, adding that he’s been on the other side of those a few times. “It can happen any time with this lineup. So it’s good at-bats and we were able to get back on top there.”

RHP Drew Hutchison had a night to forget, surrendering a career-high eight runs in what turned out to be the shortest start of his career without an injury. The right-hander allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings, but he was bailed out by his offense as the Blue Jays rallied with a nine-run seventh to get the win. “We were fortunate that they took the big lead and it was early and there was a lot of game left,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. Hutchinson had received a major league-best 8.66 runs of support in 12 starts this season.

C Russell Martin highlighted an improbable nine-run inning with his only hit of the game, a bases-clearing, go-ahead triple in the seventh to send Toronto to a 13-10 win in Boston. Martin’s big hit came after Toronto fell into a seven-run hole, which he wasn’t particularly happy about. “You never want to be in that situation, but we’ve put up a lot of runs in a lot of games this year,” Martin said. “We just capitalized on some mistakes and we were able to come back at-bat by at-bat and had a big inning and ended up getting the win.”