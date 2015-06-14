RHP Jon Harris, the 29th player taken in the recent amateur draft, signed his contract with the Blue Jays. The first-round pick will collect a signing bonus of $1,944,800. He was 8-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 103 innings for Missouri State this season.

CF Kevin Pillar had two more hits and an RBI in Saturday’s win. In June, he is 14-for-37 (.387) with two home runs, 11 RBIs and seven runs scored in 10 games.

2B Ryan Goins, who snapped a 0-for-16 spell with one of his two hits Friday night, singled his first two times up Saturday, the first hit driving in two runs in a three-run second inning that helped build a 4-0 lead.

RHP R.A. Dickey, who won one of his previous six starts and none of his last three entering Saturday’s game, failed to hold a 4-0 lead and left a 4-4 game after pitching six innings on Saturday. Dickey, whose knuckle ball was dancing at Fenway Park, remained 0-2 against the Red Sox and 0-4 on the road this season.

C Russell Martin spent the first six innings of Saturday’s game trying to handle R.A. Dickey’s dancing knuckleball and missing fastball. Then he hit a home run leading off the 11th inning to give the Blue Jays a 5-4 win, their 10th straight victory. Martin, who hit a three-run triple in Friday night’s comeback win, was guilty of three passed balls with Dickey in the game.

RHP Marco Estrada, who failed to win a game in May, looks to make it 3-0 in June when he faces the Boston Red Sox in the series finale on Sunday. Estrada, who won a game in relief against the Red Sox in April, his last victory until June, has struck out 11 in 13 innings in winning his last two starts. He is 1-1 lifetime against Boston.