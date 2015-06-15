RHP Scott Copeland was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, and he is due to start Tuesday for Toronto. He made a successful first major league start last Wednesday, allowing six hits, no walks and one run in seven innings in a 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins. He made two scoreless relief appearances (covering three total innings) for Toronto in May.

CF Kevin Pillar made two great catches and went 6-for-14 in the Boston series, with multi-hit games in all three games. He scored four runs and drove in two during the weekend set.

2B Ryan Goins drove in a career-high five runs Sunday, capping a weekend that saw him go 6-for-14 with nine RBIs in the three games. That gives the No. 9 hitter 22 RBIs on the season. “The only word to describe it is fun, you know?” Goins said. “When you’re getting hits and scoring runs, it’s fun. That’s one word to describe this series.”

2B Devon Travis will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on Monday. He has been out since mid-May after being smacked on the left shoulder by a hard-hit grounder that took a bad hop.

RHP Aaron Sanchez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday retroactive to June 6 due to an upper back injury. He missed a start Wednesday, then was penciled in to start Sunday in Boston. When he couldn’t make that start either, the team placed him on the disabled list.

LHP Mark Buehrle goes for his eighth win of the season when the Blue Jays open a run of four straight games against the Mets on Monday in New York (the teams play two games in New York and two in Toronto). Buehrle has allowed two earned runs in 15 innings over his past two starts, the first of those a six-hit shutout of the Nationals in Washington. He is 0-3 lifetime against the Mets, 0-2 at Citi Field and is just 1-9 lifetime pitching against the Mets and Yankees in New York.

C Russell Martin, who hit a game-tying, three-run triple Friday night and then hit a game-winning homer in the 11th inning Saturday, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs Sunday. He is 11-for-25 (.440) with 10 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

RHP Marco Estrada, staked to a 10-0 lead through 4 1/2 innings Sunday, gave five of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth, and that was it for his day. Even so, he improved to 3-0 in June after a winless May. He became the first Toronto starter this season to win a game when allowing at least five earned runs.