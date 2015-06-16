RHP Scott Copeland will look to win for the second time in as many big league starts when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night in the finale of a two-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Copeland, who moved into the rotation following the lat injury suffered by RHP Aaron Sanchez, won his first career start last Wednesday, when he allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Blue Jays beat the Miami Marlins, 7-2. This will be the fourth major league appearance overall for Copeland and his first against the Mets.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on Monday, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI. Travis, who had a sacrifice fly in the second, played seven innings. It was actually his second rehab game but his first since May 29, when he experienced renewed pain in his left shoulder while playing for Triple-A Buffalo. Travis was injured May 16, when he hurt his shoulder while taking a swing in a game against the Houston Astros. He is hitting .271 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 36 games this season.

RF Jose Bautista hit a pair of solo homers in the Blue Jays; 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Mets on Monday. Bautista homered in the first to give Toronto a 1-0 lead and forced extra innings with a shot leading off the ninth. The multi-homer game was the second of the season for Bautista, the 25th of his career and his 23rd with the Blue Jays. Only former Blue Jays 1B Carlos Delgado (37) has more multi-homer games in a Toronto uniform. Bautista is batting .251 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 58 games.

LHP Mark Buehrle engendered thoughts of yet another no-hitter or perfect game Monday before he didn’t factor into the decision in the Blue Jays’ 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Buehrle allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings. He retired the first 12 batters he faced before a hard-hit grounder by Mets 1B Lucas Duda took a bad hop off the glove of 1B Edwin Encarnacion and skipped into right field for what was ruled a double. Buehrle, of course, threw a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox on April 18, 2007, and tossed a perfect game for the White Sox on July 24, 2009. He is 7-4 this season and has allowed just seven earned runs in his last four starts, a stretch of 31 innings in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.13 to 4.01.

SS Jose Reyes’ 11-game hitting streak came to an end Monday, when he went 0-for-5 in the Blue Jays’ 4-3, 11-inning loss to the Mets. Reyes struck out twice, grounded out twice and flew out. It was his longest hitting streak since a 13-game run from May 30 through June 12, 2014. Reyes is hitting .290 this season with two homers, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 35 games.