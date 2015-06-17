RHP Scott Copeland suffered his first major league loss when he gave up three runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out one over four innings as the Blue Jays fell to the Mets, 3-2. Copeland allowed both runs on seven hits spanning the second and third innings. He threw a perfect fourth but was lifted for PH Justin Smoak in the top of the fifth. Copeland, who is occupying the rotation spot of injured RHP Aaron Sanchez, is 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in four games (two starts) this season.

RHP Drew Hutchison will look to bounce back the worst start of his career when he takes the mound for the Blue Jays on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre. Hutchison allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three over 2 1/3 innings last Friday but was spared the loss when the Blue Jays stormed back for a 13-10 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The eight runs allowed were the most surrendered by Hutchison in 56 big league starts while the nine hits tied a career high. In addition, the 2 1/3-inning stint was his shortest in a start in which he didn’t suffer an injury. The poor outing sent his ERA from 4.91 to 5.75. Hutchison will be making his eighth interleague start and first against the Mets.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) continued his rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire Tuesday night, when he went 0-for-4. He is hitless with one RBI in seven at-bats over two games for New Hampshire. Travis was injured May 16, when he hurt his shoulder while taking a swing in a game against the Houston Astros. He is hitting .271 with seven homers and 26 RBIs in 36 games this season.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (right lat strain) is not expected to come off the disabled list in time to start Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Sanchez was placed on the disabled list on Sunday, retroactive to June 6, so Sunday is the first day he is eligible to be activated. But manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that Sanchez, who is at the team’s spring training facility in Florida, wasn’t expected to be an option to pitch Sunday. His spot in the rotation will likely continue to be occupied by RHP Scott Copeland, who took the loss Tuesday. Sanchez is 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA in 11 starts this season.