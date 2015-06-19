1B Justin Smoak entered the Blue Jays’ 8-0 win over the Mets on Wednesday as a pinch runner for 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion in the eighth inning. It was the first time in his career that Smoak was used as a pinch runner.

3B Josh Donaldson was given the start as designated hitter Wednesday against the Mets to give him a bit of a rest while keeping his bat in the lineup. 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion started at first base. Manager John Gibbons said he would like to give some other regulars a game as DH to rest them. Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and three strikeouts in Toronto’s 8-0 win.

RHP Drew Hutchison is doing things in reverse this season. After seven starts at home in 2014, he was 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA. In 10 starts on the road, he was 4-2 with a 2.23 ERA. The splits are the other way around this year. After allowing four hits and no runs in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday in an 8-0 win over the Mets, Hutchison is 5-1 with a 2.30 ERA at home after seven starts. He is 1-0 with a 9.46 ERA in seven starts on the road. Things basically evened out last season. He finished the season 6-5 with a 4.73 ERA in 13 starts at home, 5-8, 4.33 ERA in 19 starts on the road.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went 1-for-4 Wednesday on his rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire. He is expected to continue his assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday and could be ready to return to the Blue Jays by the weekend or early next week. Manager John Gibbons said that Travis has felt no discomfort in the shoulder. In three games with New Hampshire, Travis is 1-for-11 (.091) with one RBI.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday in the Blue Jays’ 8-0 win over the Mets to end a nine-game hitting streak. He batted .375 (12-for-32) in that span with one home run, six RBIs and five walks. Encarnacion played at first base Wednesday with 3B Josh Donaldson used as the designated hitter.

RHP R.A. Dickey on Thursday will make his first start against the Mets since they traded him to the Blue Jays after the 2012 season in which he won the National League Cy Young Award. In his four starts since his complete-game win over the Angels on May 21, Dickey is 0-1 with a 4.76 ERA, allowing 26 hits, including three home runs, in 22 2/3 innings. However, the Blue Jays went 3-1 in those games. Dickey is 2-2 with a 4.65 ERA in his seven starts at home this season and is 0-4 with a 6.17 ERA in six starts on the road.