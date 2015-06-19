OF Kevin Pillar was 2-for-4 with a run batted in Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over the Mets. He has 15 RBIs over his past 15 games. He also broke up a potential double play with a hard slide in Toronto’s five-run fourth inning. “That’s huge,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Sometimes that goes unnoticed in a lopsided game. ... You’re not going to find a better baserunner in baseball than Kev. He’s always been that way, he’s got great instincts. That’s just who he is.”

INF/OF Chris Colabello hit his fifth homer of the season Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 7-1 win over the New York Mets and has at least one hit in 25 of his past 26 games. In 40 games since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo, he has hit safely in 34 of them.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) will resume his role as the regular second baseman when he concludes his rehab assignment. INF Ryan Goins, who has been playing sensational defense at second, will return to a utility role. “He’ll be used a lot, just about everywhere,” manager John Gibbons said of Goins. Travis moved his rehab to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, after three games with Double-A New Hampshire. He is expected to return to Toronto this weekend or early next week.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (strained back muscle) will miss his third start in a row Sunday. RHP Scott Copeland will take his place for the third time when he faces the Baltimore Orioles. Sanchez likely will need a minor league rehab outing before coming off the disabled list.

INF Maicer Izturis had surgery Tuesday to repair a tear in his right shoulder, and he is likely out for the season.

RHP Marco Estrada will make his ninth start and 15th appearance of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Orioles at Rogers Centre. Estrada is 3-0 with a 5.00 ERA in three starts in June, during which the Blue Jays have outscored the opposition 33-11. In three career games, including one start, against the Orioles, he is 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA. All three outings came this season.