INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Friday after RHP R.A Dickey, whose father died Tuesday, was put on the bereavement list. It is Kawasaki’s third stint this season with Toronto. He is batting .273 (3-for-11) with one RBI in nine games with the Blue Jays this season. He is batting .213 (20p-for-94) in 31 games with Buffalo.

INF/OF Chris Colabello was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in the Blue Jays’ 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Friday. He has hit safely in 26 of his past 27 games with 10 extra-base hits in that span. He had his 15th multi-hit game Friday in the 41 games he has played since being promoted from Triple-A Buffalo. He is batting .350.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) is 2-for-10 after his first two games with Triple-A Buffalo as he continues his minor league assignment. Travis played three games with Double-A New Hampshire to begin the assignment. He is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays next week.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 14th start of the season Saturday when he faces the Baltimore Orioles in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Buehrle is 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA and a .231 opponents’ on-base percentage in his past four starts. The Blue Jays are 3-1 in those games. He is 11-10 with a 3.56 ERA in 27 career games, including 25 starts.

RHP R.A. Dickey went on the bereavement list Friday after the death of his father, Harry Lee Dickey, on Tuesday. INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take his roster spot. Dickey pitched a three-hitter over 7 1/3 innings Thursday in a 7-1 win over the New York Mets before going home to be with his family.

RHP Marco Estrada threw a career-high 118 pitches Friday in a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles and did not allow a hit until INF Jimmy Paredes led off the eighth with a pinch-hit single. Estrada was charged with one run on one hit and three walks while striking out six in seven-plus innings. After giving up four walks in the first three innings, he retired 15 straight batters until giving up the bloop single to left. He has won three straight starts. “The first couple of innings were a battle with the strike zone,” manager John Gibbons said. “He got on a nice little roll and he had everything working for him.”