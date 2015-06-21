RHP Scott Copeland will make his third start of the season on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. All his starts have been since he was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on June 10 to replace RHP Aaron Sanchez, who eventually went on the disabled list because of a right lat strain.

OF Kevin Pillar was 1-for-4 in Saturday in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is batting .529 (9-for-17) in that span and has hit in eight of his last nine games. Pillar has 25 hits in the 17 games he has played in June.

LHP Aaron Loup was charged with three runs on two hits and a hit batter Saturday to take the loss in the Orioles 5-3 win over the Blue Jays. He had not allowed a run since May 30 in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. In the nine games between the losses, Loup had allowed no base runners over 6 1/3 innings while striking out seven. He was 1-0 in that span and the Blue Jays were 7-2.

LHP Mark Buehrle pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs, and did not factor in the decision Saturday in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. It was the fourth consecutive start in which he has not allowed more than two earned runs. He has pitched at least seven innings in six of his last seven starts.

C Dioner Navarro hit a single in the second inning in the Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday to snap a 0-for-13 skid. He came close to hitting a grand slam in the eighth with a long foul to right, a call that withstood a video review. “It’s part of this stupid-ass game,” Navarro said.