RHP Ryan Tepera allowed an RBI single to 3B Manny Machado before getting the final out in the Orioles’ four-run ninth inning Sunday in their 13-9 win over the Blue Jays. After the game, Tepera was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. In 12 relief outings with Toronto, Tepera is 0-0 with a 2.77 ERA. He was called up from Buffalo on May 8. RHP Scott Copeland and LHP Phil Coke also were optioned to Buffalo after Sunday’s game.

RHP Scott Copeland, after a first good start in place of RHP Aaron Sanchez, pitched progressively worse in the next two and was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings Sunday. Copeland, a former Orioles minor-leaguer, did not factor in the decision Sunday as the Blue Jays lost to Baltimore 13-9. In three starts and two relief appearances with Toronto, Copeland is 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA. RHP Ryan Tepera and LHP Phil Coke also were optioned to Buffalo, with corresponding moves to be made.

RHP Drew Hutchison starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Hutchison picked up the win Wednesday with 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Blue Jays defeated the New York Mets 8-0. It was a good rebound from his previous start when he allowed eight runs in 2 1/3 against the Red Sox in a game the Blue Jays won 13-10. The Blue Jays are averaging 7.2 runs a game for Hutchison. In five career starts against Tampa Bay, he is 2-2 with a 6.31 ERA. In three career starts at Tropicana Field, he is 1-2 with a 7.36 ERA.

RHP Aaron Sanchez, who is on the disabled list due to a strained right lat, will resume throwing Monday. The date of his return is not clear, but he has already missed three starts and he will likely need a rehab start or two before returning to Toronto’s rotation. “This (injury) snuck up on him a little bit, and we’re being cautious,” pitching coach Pete Walker said. “He feels great right now, so we’re anticipating getting him back relatively soon. We’ll stay on top of it in the second half of the season, but we expect him to be really good for us. He will be throwing (Monday) and getting after it. We’ll have a good chance to talk to him after that session.”

LHP Phil Coke allowed a solo home run to 1B Chris Davis in his two-thirds of an inning Sunday, and after the game, he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Coke was 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in two relief outings after being promoted from Triple-A Buffalo June 12. He pitched two scoreless innings in his Blue Jays debut June 14 at Boston.

LHP Brett Cecil wondered if he is tipping his pitchers after allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning in the ninth inning of the Orioles’ 13-9 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday. Cecil, who is Toronto’s closer, has a 14.29 ERA over his past six outings, allowing nine earned runs, eight hits and five walks. It might have been better for Cecil if his own SS Jose Reyes had at least made the faintest of efforts on a ground ball in the ninth by Orioles SS J.J. Hardy. Instead of being an inning-ending double play, it was a single that scored the go-ahead run. “I don’t know, I‘m battling out there right now,” Cecil said after Sunday’s game. “Don’t have a real good answer for that. Trying to throw with a different hand position, thought I might be tipping some pitches, so we’ll have to go back and see if I‘m still doing it.”