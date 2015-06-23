RHP Roberto Osuna pitched two innings of hitless, scoreless relief for his first career save Monday at Tampa Bay. The rookie has been dominant, recording 40 strikeouts against just 10 walks. Five of his six outs Monday came via strikeouts.

RHP Drew Hutchison improved to 7-1, again benefitting from strong run support. He got the win at Tampa Bay despite allowing nine hits and three runs in five innings. Hutchison bounced back nicely after throwing 64 pitches in the first two innings.

LHP Rob Rasmussen was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo but didn’t pitch Monday. In 21 games (one start) for Buffalo, he was 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA. Rasmussen broke into the majors for the first time last year, recording no decisions and a 3.18 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Toronto.

LF Chris Colabello had a double and home run Monday, driving in two runs for the Jays. His .347 batting average is a team best, this after he hit just .229 with the Twins last season.

C Dioner Navarro, who entered the game in a 1-for-16 slump, went 3-for-4 with a double and a solo home run, scoring three times in the Blue Jays’ 8-5 win over the Rays. Navarro played well against his former team, expertly guiding a pitching staff that recorded 15 strikeouts.

RHP R.A. Dickey was reinstated from the bereavement list Monday. He will start for the Jays on Tuesday against Rays RHP Chris Archer.

RHP Todd Redmond, who went to high school in St. Petersburg, Fla., joined the Blue Jays on Monday and got into the game in his hometown. He threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs. Toronto purchased his contract from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was 1-2 with one save and a 4.81 ERA in 10 games (one start) this year. Overall this season for the Blue Jays, he is 0-1 with an 11.70 ERA in four games (one start).

LHP Phil Coke, optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays after Sunday’s game, declined the assignment and opted to become a free agent. Coke allowed one run in 2 2/3 innings over two appearances for Toronto. He appeared in 16 games for the Cubs earlier this season, going 0-0 with a 6.30 ERA.