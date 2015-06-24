3B Josh Donaldson, back in the lineup after a day off Monday, struggled in Tuesday’s loss, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The Jays didn’t have many opportunities with runners in scoring position, but he did, striking out to end the sixth.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hasn’t hit well at all against the Rays -- .056 in his last 56 at-bats against Tampa Bay -- but he did hit a solo home run in the ninth. Four of his last five hits against the Rays are home runs.

C Dioner Navarro has five hits in two games at the Trop, this after being in a 1-for-16 slump coming into the series. After 35 games without a home run, he has hit them in each of the last two games -- his last five home runs are all against Rays pitchers.

RHP R.A. Dickey pitched well but not well enough to win Tuesday, holding the Rays to three runs in seven innings. He threw 110 pitches, giving up eight hits and three walks, and the Rays got a key run off the bullpen after he was out.