LHP Matt Boyd had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo Friday and he will make his major league debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. The 24-year-old was 6-1 with a 1.10 earned-run average in 12 starts at Double-A New Hampshire and 1-1, 2.25 ERA, in two starts with Buffalo. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft from Oregon State. “He was dominating at Double A and a couple starts at Triple A he’s been really good,” manager John Gibbons said. “So why not? Give him a shot, let him run with it and see where it goes.” Boyd is filling the spot in the rotation that was occupied by RHP Aaron Sanchez (strained right lat) before he went on the disabled list and for three starts by RHP Scott Copeland, who was returned to Buffalo after his third start. LHP Rob Rasmussen, who pitched the ninth inning Friday in the 12-2 win over Texas, was optioned to Buffalo to make room for Boyd.

OF Kevin Pillar was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday to extend his hitting streak a career-best 10 games. He has hit safely in 18 of 22 games in June. He is batting .444 on his hitting streak (16-for-36). He also made a diving catch on a bloop by Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre in the sixth inning.

INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo Friday to make room for 2B Devon Travis, who was reinstated from the disabled list, where he had been since May 17 with inflammation in the left shoulder. Kawasaki has been on the shuttle between Buffalo and Toronto all season. In 12 games with the Blue Jays, he is batting .200 (3-for-15) with one RBI.

LHP Rob Rasmussen was returned to Triple-A Buffalo Friday to make room for LHP Matt Boyd, who was called up to make the start Saturday against the Texas Rangers. Rasmussen was called up from Buffalo Monday and made one appearance for one inning, allowing one hit in the ninth inning Friday of the 12-2 in over the Rangers. He has a 2.93 ERA in 21 games, including one start, at Buffalo.

2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) was 1-for-4 Friday in the 12-2 win over Texas after he was reinstated from the disabled list Friday and INF Munenori Kawasaki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Travis, 24, went on the disabled list May 17. “It was a long six weeks for sure,” he said. “Felt like six months.” He batted .186/.280/.209 with one RBI in going 8-for-43 in 11 minor league rehabilitation games with Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. Travis, who was obtained in an offseason trade with the Detroit Tigers, started the season strong, batting .325/.393/.625 with six homers and 19 RBIs in April. His shoulder began to bother him after it was hit by a bat-hop grounder and he batted .185/.241/.315 with one homer and seven RBIs in May before going on the DL. INF Ryan Goins filled in for him at second and now will revert to a utility role. “Ryan did a great job for us but it’s good to see Devon back,” manager John Gibbons said.

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion had two home runs, including his seventh career grand slam, in the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the 20th of his career. He was 3-for-5 with five RBIs on the game.